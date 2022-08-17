 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Politically motivated USDOJ and FBI towards Trump

Let's do a review of the USDOJ and FBI's actions related to the Trump. They used agents to entrap newly appointed National Security Advisor General Flynn. They used unverified information from the Steele dossier to initiate the Russia collusion criminal investigation. FBI agents falsified affidavits for FISA warrants to spy on team Trump. A USDOJ attorney pled guilty to knowingly providing and using false information to obtain a FISA warrant. The same USDOJ and FBI that bent over backwards to accommodate Hillary Clinton during the Classified Information criminal investigation that USAG Lynch insisted on calling a "matter." Classified materials were found on her personal server. No FBI search warrants done at her NY or D.C. homes. But we have FBI agents armed with AR15s storming Trump's residence seizing boxes of records believed related to classified National Archives records. All occurring within three months of the November elections, in which there are numerous candidates, including Kari Lake, running for office endorsed by Trump. I think this was politically motivated, again.

Amanda Blakely

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

