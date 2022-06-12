 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Politician's Bloody Hand's

Joe Garcia the Husband of the late wife and Teacher Irma Garcia died of a heart Thursday!! This man Loved his wife so much it killed him! So I suppose the Fascist Governor will send his thoughts and prayers, Cancun Cruz will make a senseless statement, etc ,etc the same bull manure and next week they will blame it on Hunter Biden, mickey mouse, etc, etc. Same excuses and nothing done!! By the way a AR-15 fired on Children will RIP them up to shreds!! I saw that in Vietnam, children torn up by M-16 and AK-47s!! It's horrible, disgusting so inhumane!!! I had to get Blount it's a weapon that should not be sold at Gun Stores!!! Those Little Angel's so innocent and then to be slaughtered for nothing!! Texas and Governor Abbott should ashamed for passing a law to sell to teenager's!!! May God punish the NRA and there puppets!!

David E. Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

