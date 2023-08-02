In one day, we had Senators Mitch McConnell and Diane Feinstein suffer extreme senior moments in front of TV cameras and the nation. I won't repeat their travails, but both lions of the Senate are over 80 years old.

It used to be common to make amendments to the US Constitution, but not anymore. A hundred years ago, the Constitution was amended to ban alcohol and then amended ten years later to bring it back. Now there is one amendment to the US Constitution that almost everyone would support:

Every government employee has to retire at the age of 80, and that includes Senators and Presidents. Lions of the Senate like McConnell and Feinstein deserve a grand send-off, not watching them dissolve before our eyes. Plus I don't want a president who's over 80 years old, because I'm old myself.

At 80, you retire, no matter who you are.

John Vornholt

Northeast side