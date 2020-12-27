Letter: Politicians

I am totally sick of congress. The House, Senate, Republicans and Democrats. They spend billions of dollars to get reelected. Their only goal is to be reelected. They don't care about the "American people." They only care about themselves. Their insurance is paid by taxpayers. Their travel is paid by taxpayers, they only really work about 6 months a year. Their staff gets many privileges. Their kids school debt is paid by taxpayers. On top of that, they get first in line for the Covid-19 vaccinations. They are the least essential workers in our country. Unfortunately the "American people" don't do anything about it.
John Thomas
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.