Letter: Politics and Covid

President Biden is taking some heat about the country not reaching his goal of 70% Covid vaccination by July 4. The level of criticism he receives is no more deserved than the level of praise he has gotten for vaccination progress. The fact is that the Governors and states have been the front line for Covid vaccinations. The main federal responsibility was development and approval of vaccines, and then delivery of them to the states. But the politics surrounding Covid continue. Several “red” states are frequently reported as having lower vaccination rates. Shame on them. Yet there has been little or no reporting that 4 “blue” states ( NJ, NY, MA, RI ) have the highest overall Covid DEATH rates. More shame on them. Somehow, those “bad” red states have avoided the death rates of those “good” blue states. Obviously, numerous other factors besides political party affiliation have been in play. Quit playing politics. Just get vaccinated.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
