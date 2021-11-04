 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Politics and Politicians
View Comments

Letter: Politics and Politicians

  • Comments

Many well known persons have talked about this subject with great wisdom and clarity

Concerning our crisis at the border and our desire to tax the

rich to help the poor, Will Rogers said it best:

"The Government which robs Peter to pay Paul, can always depend on the

support of Paul.” Some have called our current leaders idiots

Mark Twain was a head of his time when he wrote

"Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Government.

But then I repeat myself"

And concerning the corruption on all levels of Government, Doug Larson warned: “Instead of

giving a politician the keys to the city, it might be better to change the locks".

But concerning voter fraud and unemployment encouragement George Bernard

Shaw said it best: "The problem we face today is because the people that work for a living

are outnumbered by those who vote for a living.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Crossing Tucson

Well, I've been a resident of Tucson for over 30 years and have seen the inter-structure of it go from very good to a battle field style. I wo…

Local-issues

Letter: Get the shot!

In his letter published October 29, Scott Thompson wrote that he could not imagine how the Tucson City Council could threaten to fire or suspe…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bias

I am a firm believer in a free press. I also think the free press should not be bias on national news. During the Trump administration, you, c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News