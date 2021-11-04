Letter: Politics and Politicians

Many well known persons have talked about this subject with great wisdom and clarity
Concerning our crisis at the border and our desire to tax the
rich to help the poor, Will Rogers said it best:
"The Government which robs Peter to pay Paul, can always depend on the
support of Paul.” Some have called our current leaders idiots
Mark Twain was a head of his time when he wrote
"Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Government.
But then I repeat myself"
And concerning the corruption on all levels of Government, Doug Larson warned: “Instead of
giving a politician the keys to the city, it might be better to change the locks".
But concerning voter fraud and unemployment encouragement George Bernard
Shaw said it best: "The problem we face today is because the people that work for a living
are outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
Tom McGorray
Northwest side