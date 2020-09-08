 Skip to main content
Letter: Politics and the Pandemic
Letter: Politics and the Pandemic

To the Editor;

The response by the President to the pandemic has been pathetic at best. Now instead of improving the situation he had a crowd of 2,000 at the White House with very few masks and little social distancing. The President wants to hit the road and do more events, that is just foolish. Seems to be all about him and his ego! Let’s elect a President that cares about us. Your vote is more important than ever!!! This is our Country, it’s time to take it back.

Sincerely,

Mike Rantz

Mike Rantz

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

