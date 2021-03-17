Letter: Politics as usual

The direct quote from President Biden during his speech on the anniversary of the pandemic: “More US citizens have died from Covid-19 (over 500,000) than the last 100 years of war. His speech writers should have done a little research so he could have spoken true facts. The research shows from various sources that over 650,000 US military have died (during combat) in wars since WWII (a 80-year span). Over 200,000 during the Civil War and over 45,000 in WWI were killed.
A fact that was not mentioned was the rapid pace of scientists and laboratories to develop a vaccine, get it tested and approved happened during the last nine months of 2020. I don’t recall hearing any support or cheering from the Democrats to hasten that process, just a lot of negative rhetoric.
Louise Nath
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.