Letter: Politics AS Usual

The United States Constitution's Article 2, Sec. 2, cl. 2, provides that the president of the United States "shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the Supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States." Nowhere is there a provision that this will apply except in an election year. Seems clear, unless it’s viewed from a political prospective. Then the process is said to be “illegitimate” and heralded as the “voice” of those yet to cast a vote. Aside from just how many justices were appointed to the Supreme Court and the number of days before a presidential election ( eight justices in fewer than 16 days), don’t ya have to wonder sometimes as to how we can take a simple set of facts and transform them into anything to gain some form of political allegiance? Politics as usual.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
