Letter: POLITICS CAN WAIT - GET VACCIANTEDE

SELF-PRESERVATION is a basic instinct in humans and animals to protect ourselves from harm and death. The constant onslaught of lies and misinformation about the virus being directed to Trump followers has eroded this basic instinct in almost half of our voting population. The present spike in this virus is almost 100% of those who have not yet been vaccinated with the deaths following the same pattern. More pitiful is this mind set is now affecting children who rely on adults to protect them. Unbelievably and never before in our history, staying free of the mutated COVID virus by getting vaccinated is a political issue. Wake-up people…the COVID virus and now its mutated virus DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR POLITICAL AFFILIATION. This virus will find those not vaccinated. Period. It is more contagious, more deadly, too. Listen to your basic instinct of self-preservation . Get vaccinated. Get your family members vaccinated. We can disagree on our politics later.
Cathey Langione
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.