As I contemplate the political extremes that plague America today, I remember those times when progressive taxation overcame the massive debt brought about by WWII and Korea while building the Interstate highways, the bridges, the dams, the airports, and so much more that actually did make America great. I remember a time before an old, likeable but not too bright B-movie actor and his enablers managed to convince a generation that all taxes were bad and that cutting taxes on wealth would lead to a better life for those without wealth. I remember a time when elected officials worked toward democracy, compromise that would benefit all – instead of, as Langston Hughes lamented, this time of “dog eat dog, of mighty crush the weak.” I sincerely hope today’s youth can do better.
Jeff Jones
Southwest side
