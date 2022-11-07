Letter: Politics in the Military

Boy, did Robert Lenhard hit the wrong nail on the head. CRT indoctrination? Obama and Biden ruined the military but Trump was good?

What his is talking about is really politics in the military. The officer corps is heavily Republican, and probably like Lenhard - Trump Republican. His screed is nothing more than a MAGA rant.

I served in the military in the early 60's (as a Barry Goldwater Republican), and was gently told that we served our country, and didn't take sides in politics.It is too bad that Lenhard didn't absorb that wisdom.

Ted Morrison

Midtown