Letter: Politics
Letter: Politics

It’s amusing to see the GOP apply the term “woke” to anything with which its members do not agree. A corporation protesting restrictive voting laws—“woke”. An organization that moves a sporting event out of a state because of those same laws—“woke”. A university offering a course on racial justice—“woke”. A restaurant requiring mask and social distancing—“woke:”. A major business protesting voter suppression—“woke:. The biggest purveyors of the term are on Fox News. One can barely make it through the first five minutes of Tucker Carlson without hearing it. One can only hope that its users will someday wake up and realize that its overuse will make it meaningless, if it hasn’t’ reached that stage already. One thing for sure, the Arizona legislature is not “woke”.. It’s making voting harder than ever. One wishes they were “woke”. Unfortunately, they are asleep.

Rick Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

