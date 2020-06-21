Letter: Politics
Letter: Politics

Once again the liberal media have misinterpreted President Trump's comments. His statement, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts," does not imply peaceful protesters should be shot to death. As events on June 1 at Lifeyette Park show, it's that protesters should be shot with rubber bullets, which are rarely lethal.

The real injustice is being perpetrated by liberal mayors with their curfews. Lock up those committing crimes and leave the rest of us alone. Good people like you and me have a constitutional right to go outside on a beautiful night. This will be a free country as long as Donald J. Trump is president.

Walter Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

