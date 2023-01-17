Letter: politics

I enjoy reading the Star every day. There are many topic that unfortunately, many people seem to ignore. The subject of mishandling classified papers by the last 2 administrations, or presidents, has been against federal law and in my opinion they should be held accountable. Accountability is a huge problem in Washington. Those who are convicted of certain high crimes should never be granted pardons. Both Trump and Biden have not handled classified papers with honor. No president or other lawmaker should ever be allowed to remove classified papers. Papers that are the property of the people, not the president. I will never vote for either Trump or Biden for any office. Presidential pardons have been too often strictly politically motivated. This, along with signings has been greatly overused and often for the wrong reasons.