Letter: Politics

Re: the Aug. 16 article "Biden blew it by selecting Harris as running mate."
This editorial expresses the opinion that Joe Biden made a mistake in naming Kamala Harris as his running mate. The rationale is obtuse, at best. For example, "Donald Trump is on the left of her [Senator Harris], and more enlightened, on prison reform." I'm sorry, but the phrase "more enlightened" and Donald Trump just don't go together. In the end, Trump will simply do what's best for his rich friends.
As someone who spent 30 years in the selection business, I conclude that Harris has the knowledge, skills, abilities, and character to be president, should she someday ascend to that role. Trump, on the other hand, lacks the ability to compromise, work and negotiate with other people. I can imagine what could happen if Trump serves another four years: economic devastation and two million people dead of COVID.
walter mann
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
