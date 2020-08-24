 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Politics
View Comments

Letter: Politics

Re: the Aug. 16 article "Biden blew it by selecting Harris as running mate."

This editorial expresses the opinion that Joe Biden made a mistake in naming Kamala Harris as his running mate. The rationale is obtuse, at best. For example, "Donald Trump is on the left of her [Senator Harris], and more enlightened, on prison reform." I'm sorry, but the phrase "more enlightened" and Donald Trump just don't go together. In the end, Trump will simply do what's best for his rich friends.

As someone who spent 30 years in the selection business, I conclude that Harris has the knowledge, skills, abilities, and character to be president, should she someday ascend to that role. Trump, on the other hand, lacks the ability to compromise, work and negotiate with other people. I can imagine what could happen if Trump serves another four years: economic devastation and two million people dead of COVID.

walter mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News