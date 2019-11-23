Collusion, obstruction, Russia love, porn star. Three years of hindering our President and our country too. Finally got the hang of saying quid pro quo on the first try. Now, they changed it to bribery. Now, we have these hearings. Heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend, who heard it from a really good friend. What a waste of time for our elected leaders. And our taxpayer money. It’s an insult to voter’s intelligence
Jan Dickman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.