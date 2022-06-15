Letter: Politics

The GOP yearns to destroy the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution. Their ascendence means the American dream will become the American nightmare.
We’re all aware of GOP attempts to limit voting, family planning, marijuana use, and public health. Currently the GOP is in the limelight for its failure to protect the lives of victims of mass shootings. There is a solution to mass shootings that would address the rights of victims, the police, and gun enthusiasts–namely, any side arm that gives a tactical advantage over police should not be allowed in civilian hands, except at licensed gun clubs. The GOP rejects this sort of practical solution for fear of losing gun lobby money.
Either we vote out the Republican party–or we become a third-world country where honest people are no better than slaves.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
