Letter: Politics
Letter: Politics

Re: the Sept. 23 letter "White House stumbles along."

This is just one of several letters that have a false idea of the role played by the President and his staff. The author asks, "Are you better off than you were 10 months ago?" Well, Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20--that's eight months ago.

The author claims the Afghanistan withdrawal was poorly planned and executed; this is the job of the military. The role of the president is to set a date for withdrawal. President Trump set the withdrawal for May 1--which would have been a debacle. Biden delayed that by four months, providing a little breathing room.

The author also mentions the immigration problem at the southern border. Ho-hum, we've had immigration problems there going back to President Reagan legalizing illegal immigrants.

The author raises a number of other issues which he deems important. A suggestion: Stop watching so much Fox News propaganda, bub.

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

