As a lifelong Republican and now an Independent, it appears that the Republican party has become "A Ship of Fools."
Many of us look back to the Hitler era and wonder how that could have possibly happened. What happened was subtle, sneaky, and sinister. First the adulation of an evil and criminal dictator wannabe, then came the banning of books followed by hatred of certain races), fake patriotism in its various forms, and aiming for complete control of the uneducated and ignorant masses (sound familiar?).
Wake up America, its rather obvious that we are on a slippery slope to self-destruction.
Nadine Ensminger
Northwest side
