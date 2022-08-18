 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Politics

Confidential, top secret.

Apparently, Trump wants to release information on what was taken from Mar-a- Lago. These are secrets that could damage this country's security.

Is this enough to make you realize he doesn't care about you or this country?

His narcissism makes him feel everyone is against him, and "fake news" just adds to this feeling. Does his congenital lying (oh, all politicians lie) tell you anything? He expects loyalty, but doesn't give it in return.

Allowing a mob of ARMED rioters to destroy our capital, harm and kill police, try to hang Mike Pence, just to overturn a legitimate election. Aside from many of his close advisors telling him he lost, many dozens of court cases telling him he lost, and NO substantial proof he won.

Voting ONLY party line is no longer good enough. This is not to be political, just reasonable and patriotic.

Peter Strauss

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

