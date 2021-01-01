Letter: politics

We are saying good-by to Donald Trump, who some consider the best president this country has ever had. Many would argue with this, but who can deny that he was the smartest president we’ve ever had? He could see voter fraud that no one else could find. He could tell that it was China and not Russia that was behind the massive hack of U.S. government agencies. Only he recognized that Covad-19 was another story exaggerated by the fake media. While all the medical authorities were telling us the importance of masks and social distancing, he knew how ridiculous such precautions were. In Charlottesville he could tell that there were fine people on each side. While the world’s top scientists are scared to death of global warming, Donald Trump knows the truth: nothing to worry about, and he’s done everything he can to get rid of the regulations meant to control another hoax. How will we survive without this amazing insight?
Kenneth Cohn
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.