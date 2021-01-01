 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: politics
View Comments

Letter: politics

We are saying good-by to Donald Trump, who some consider the best president this country has ever had. Many would argue with this, but who can deny that he was the smartest president we’ve ever had? He could see voter fraud that no one else could find. He could tell that it was China and not Russia that was behind the massive hack of U.S. government agencies. Only he recognized that Covad-19 was another story exaggerated by the fake media. While all the medical authorities were telling us the importance of masks and social distancing, he knew how ridiculous such precautions were. In Charlottesville he could tell that there were fine people on each side. While the world’s top scientists are scared to death of global warming, Donald Trump knows the truth: nothing to worry about, and he’s done everything he can to get rid of the regulations meant to control another hoax. How will we survive without this amazing insight?

Kenneth Cohn

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News