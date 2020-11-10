 Skip to main content
Letter: Politics
As I write this, Joe Biden is on the verge of winning the electoral college. I'm an independent with a lot of friends. My GOP friends tell me the economy is making a great comeback and that the pandemic and the national debt are nothing to worry about. But after January 20, I'm guessing they'll be telling me the economy, the pandemic and the national debt are at their all time worst.

On the other hand, my Democrat friends are telling me that next year will bring affordable health care, free college and a lessening of income inequality. But after January 20, I'm guessing they'll be telling me the Republicans are back to being the party of no.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. But at least Biden won't be sending out Tweets at three in the morning--he hasn't figured out the darn thing yet.

walter mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

