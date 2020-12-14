Letter: politics

In response to Ms. Flora Frederick's letter regarding Trump's future employment as a golf pro, I would like to respond that it has been well documented by people who play with him that he also cheats on his golf score!
He might be better suited to opening a new business like The Trump Golf Academy with the first course being "Intro to creative scoring."
Don Thompson
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
