Letter: politics
Letter: politics

In response to Ms. Flora Frederick's letter regarding Trump's future employment as a golf pro, I would like to respond that it has been well documented by people who play with him that he also cheats on his golf score!

He might be better suited to opening a new business like The Trump Golf Academy with the first course being "Intro to creative scoring."

Don Thompson

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

