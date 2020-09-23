 Skip to main content
Letter: politics
Have we, as American voters, become so disrespectful of ourselves that we accept the lies we are told daily rather than the proven facts available to us. Maybe it is past time that we do some thoughtful analysis as to why we take the "low road" instead of standing up for what we know and believe to be true. Politics is tough and abounds with truths and untruths. It seems that we, as intelligent human beings, should strive to discern the difference and act accordingly.

Democracy is precious and needs constant vigilance or it will be stealthily taken away from us. Vote with knowledge and your conscience.

Nadine Fork

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

