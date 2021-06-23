Letter: Politics

Re: Cathy Logan's June 17 letter, "Venezuela-type mess awaits us".
The writer has captured in graphic terms the horror awaiting us if the Republicans are allowed to throw out election results that don't suit them. Freedom will only exist for the supreme leader. The far right already has a plan to get rid of liberals in Arizona--because they consume too much water.
This is not business as usual, not just political bickering. It is a greater threat than we faced in World War II. And it could last for a thousand years, throwing our children and their offspring into something akin to slavery.
To save America and all we hold dear, we must vote the straight Democrat ticket next year. It is the only party interested in governing.
Vote like your life depends upon it--because it does.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
