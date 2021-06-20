 Skip to main content
Letter: Politics
Re: the June 16 letter "2020-21 violence breaks us apart."

The letter compares the violence that accompanied last summer's BLM protests with the violent attack on Jan. 6. However, do we know for sure that BLM members committed the violence?. Maybe It was juvenile delinquents looking to have some fun. Maybe it was a false-flag operation by the GOP; they're famous for this sort of thing.

The attack on the Capitol was an attempt to overthrow the government and replace it with a totalitarian regime dedicated to destroying our democracy. This is a far cry from BLM protests which were just trying to make a point.

The bottom line is that we need to uncover the truth about Jan. 6 AND last summer's violence. Spoiler alert: Guess which political party will oppose uncovering the truth.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

