Letter: politics

Roger Stone was sentenced to 3 years and some time on probation only to be exonerated by his millionaire pal Donald Trump? It is beyond any reasonable thought in my mind how anyone could see this as right? Why did we waste the time even charging these people with crimes just to forget about them all and let them go free? These people are taking the fall for a president who is obviously as corrupt or why would they have been arrested in the first place? They know that Trump will pardon them. Yet Trump himself is guilty of nothing? Then when someone does something he doesn't like, he fires them. I believe that the politicians siding with Trump aren't truly loyal, they are afraid of retaliation or losing their high paying jobs. If the impeachment trial votes would have been done anonymously, Trump would not be in the white house today. I praise the people who stood up for what they believe in, and for the oath they took.
Mrs. Bowers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.