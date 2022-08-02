 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Politics

I was so excited to see that Whitman and Yang were forming an independent party. The Republican and Democratic Party that brought us Trump and Biden are not deserving of support. Partisanship is our nemesis to getting over this time of campaigning and name calling, as well as lawmaking. I suspect most all of us are sick of it! Would hope that the majority of Arizonans will join the majority of Arizonans to support the growing independent party and put an end to all this! Vote for the best qualified person, and the party politics can become history, where it belongs.

dave locey

Foothills

