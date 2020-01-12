Letter: Politics
Letter: Politics

Re: the Jan. 8 letter "Attack on Iran will have unending consequences."

I would like to give a "shout out" to Robert Swaim. His letter to the editor was absolutely spot on. Mr Swain, it was like you read my mind. Your last sentence speaks volumes. "Trump must be held personally responsible for the probable loss of thousands of lives". After this devastating and ridiculous use of power, by Trump, how long will it take for Republicans to "pull their heads out" and stop supporting this fool. From where I'm sitting, the Republicans are totally lost, and seem unable to do the right thing.

Mary Bradley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

