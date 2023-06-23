Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson famously said: "The good thing about science is that it's true whether or not you believe it." Science is fundamental knowledge determined through observation of phenomena, posing hypotheses attempting to explain and through critical thinking formulating a result or theory. It is not an alternative to anything, nor does it compete with any field or subject. Through science, we learn to understand and hopefully to better navigate the world around us. Science is for all of us, always in an effort to improve our lives. It is not a team sport or a faith. It is to everyone's advantage to know what science is about and to know that our future depends on it.