Letter: Polls and the election - AMENDED

Right now, polls look encouraging for Biden. But that should be cold comfort for those who want Trump defeated. Polls don’t reflect the pandemic’s effect on turnout, adverse court decisions, or the continuing, effective efforts of voter suppression, purges, intimidation and disinformation. There’s no guarantee that all who want to vote will actually be able to.
But we need to overcome these obstacles and vote as if our lives and our families' lives depend on it. Because, as Trump’s appalling failure with COVID-19 has shown, they do. From the start, he has lied, downplayed its seriousness, disparaged science and now wants to cut $25 billion for testing and tracing and $10 billion for the CDC.
If re-elected, this will continue and it’s likely that more people will suffer and die needlessly. Voters are the only force that can eliminate the scourge of Trump. Not voting or voting for a third party is essentially a vote for Trump.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
