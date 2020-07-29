Letter: Polls and the election

Right now, polls look encouraging for Biden. But that should be cold comfort for those who want Trump defeated. Polls don’t reflect adverse court decisions, the pandemic’s effect on turnout or the continuing, effective efforts of voter suppression, purges, intimidation and disinformation. There’s no guarantee that all who want to vote will actually be able to do so.
But we need to overcome these obstacles and vote as if our lives and those of our families depend on it. Because, as Trump’s appalling failure with COVID-19 has shown, they do. From the start, he has lied, downplayed its seriousness, disparaged science and recently said that “99% of the cases are totally harmless”.
If re-elected, this will continue and it’s likely that more people will suffer and die needlessly. Voters are the only force that can eliminate the scourge of Trump. Not voting or voting for a third party is essentially a vote for Trump.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!