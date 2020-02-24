Letter: Poor jurist

Mitt Romney may have shown a great deal of courage and conviction in his speech and vote but he also showed himself to be a poor and weak jurist. Without a single fact witness he ascertained that Donald Trump meant to interfere with the 2020 campaign. Many people disagreed with what the President did and witnessed to their beliefs but none of them had anything more than their own feelings. Feelings are never enough to convict, Senator. Bless you for your faith but darn you for your bad decision.
William Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.