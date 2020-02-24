Letter: Poor jurist
View Comments

Letter: Poor jurist

Mitt Romney may have shown a great deal of courage and conviction in his speech and vote but he also showed himself to be a poor and weak jurist. Without a single fact witness he ascertained that Donald Trump meant to interfere with the 2020 campaign. Many people disagreed with what the President did and witnessed to their beliefs but none of them had anything more than their own feelings. Feelings are never enough to convict, Senator. Bless you for your faith but darn you for your bad decision.

William Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News