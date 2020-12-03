Letter: Poor Little Mark Finchem

Mr. Finchem has been banished to a hotel room in Phoenix by his own party to pursue his efforts to overturn our election in Arizona. He and some other Republican colleagues including Kelli Ward are taking "testimony" from various parties, none of which has been taken under oath with the ultimate goal of giving Trump Arizona's 11 electoral votes. Many accusations were made but when it comes to providing real evidence of wrong doing things get very thin. This is the same Mark Finchem who stopped a school bus a few years ago in an attempt to frighten innocent immigrant children, how did he get re-elected?
Joe Karsina
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
