 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Poor Little Mark Finchem
View Comments

Letter: Poor Little Mark Finchem

Mr. Finchem has been banished to a hotel room in Phoenix by his own party to pursue his efforts to overturn our election in Arizona. He and some other Republican colleagues including Kelli Ward are taking "testimony" from various parties, none of which has been taken under oath with the ultimate goal of giving Trump Arizona's 11 electoral votes. Many accusations were made but when it comes to providing real evidence of wrong doing things get very thin. This is the same Mark Finchem who stopped a school bus a few years ago in an attempt to frighten innocent immigrant children, how did he get re-elected?

Joe Karsina

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: From comic critiques to fire fighter feats, this grab bag mail bag of Letters to the Editor has something from every flavor of reader, just in time for the holiday season!

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Voter Fraud

  • Updated

Over the past several weeks, we have heard on a daily basis unsupported claims of voter fraud. Why did this fraud only occur in heavily Democr…

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News