Letter: Poor old Joe, he and Khamala can't get anything done
Poor old Joe, he can't get anything done. He can't end Covid, can't get his BBB legislation passed, can't get Voting Rights federalization of elections passed, can't get his poll numbers up, can't stop rising inflation, can't get monthly job numbers up, can't stop Putin, could stop the flood at the border but ain't even trying. And poor Kamala, she was chosen by poor old Joe because of her gender and race. She can't seem to stop people leaving her office citing a toxic work environment and reports that she is mean and clueless. Remember during the campaign, Khmala had dropped out early because of poor performance and polling. Joe was not much better and there were calls for him to drop out. Bernie was the front runner. Joe made it to South Carolina where Democrat Representative Clyburn saved him by getting out the black vote. That momentum continued through the south. Frankly, it was the Democrats' hate for Trump that won the election, not the popularity of basement Joe.

Tricia Thompson

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

