Letter: Poor Planning

Abortion proponents argue that the practice should be allowed for exceptions like rape, incest and endangered health.

There should be exceptions. But research shows that only 1% of abortions are for rape victims, less than 0.05% for incest, and 12% for health concerns. In fact, the major reasons for abortions are (1) interference with a woman’s education, work or ability to raise a child, (2) inability to afford a baby, and (3) relationship problems or no desire to be a single mother. Ergo, the vast bulk of more than 930,000 abortions in 2020 were due to poor personal planning.

We need to reduce those numbers of discarded future presidents, physicians and soldiers. The solution isn’t preservation of a misconceived “right”. Neither is believing that only zero abortions are acceptable. The answer lies somewhere between. Maybe compulsory education, like when state troopers visited teen assemblies to show photos of fatal vehicle accidents, and to discuss ramifications and prevention?

Jack Calaway

Northeast side