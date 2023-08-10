It appears to me that the expectations for each citizen have changed significantly in the last decade. At one time, it was understood that everyone was expected to work, be independent, provide for themselves and their family, and generally be good citizens. Government was expected to provide basic services such a law enforcement, military, and general services. Charity was provided for those who experienced unfortunate events that did not allow them to succeed or those who were not physically or mentally capable of fending for themselves. Today, it seems that we have accepted a no-fault society. If you don’t feel like working or don’t control your personal budget, the government will assist you. Use illegal drugs that destroy your life or commit senseless crimes, you will be forgiven because of the circumstances in your life. Is personal responsibility no longer considered a valuable trait that should be revered and rewarded?