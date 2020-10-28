Letter: Pope Francis Statement on Same Sex Civil Unions

What did Pope Francis say, when did he say it, and what did he mean? The Catholic Church and social conservatives are trying to walk back his statement on civil unions because of their perception that the institution of marriage, one man and one woman, will be threatened.Pope Francis clearly stated that Homosexuals are children of God and, as such, have a right to a family. Jesus associated with those in his society that lived on the margins; the poor, those who were socially isolated, people who were misunderstood and condemned. The male dominated church still relegates women to roles of support and service. If women are not yet fully incorporated at every level within the church, what hope is there for those who are still marginalized by society to be fully embraced by the church. When will the church decide to not only embrace the teachings of Jesus, but to act as Jesus would, never afraid of love.
Tillie Bee
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
