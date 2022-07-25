 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Population growth and border walls

  • Comments

In 1960, the world population was 3 billion. This year the world population will surpass 8 billion. Consider the impacts on 'migration' which is propelled by repressive governments, war, crime, lack of economic security, all made worse by a growing population. Some think that border walls are the answer to keeping migrants out. Unfortunately, they do not address the causal factors of migration which will only increase with climate change. How many farmers will be able to grow food without adequate water? How much of the forest land will be destroyed by fire? How much land will be lost to rising seas? Significantly more people will become migrants and puny border walls will not stop them. Remember, the world population growth will continue and be 9 billion in 10 years.

Michael Mount

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Upcoming Elections and Lies

As we all know we have elections coming up and I wanted to make some comments. For me personally, I am not swayed to vote for some candidate b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News