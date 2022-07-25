Letter: Population growth and border walls

In 1960, the world population was 3 billion. This year the world population will surpass 8 billion. Consider the impacts on 'migration' which is propelled by repressive governments, war, crime, lack of economic security, all made worse by a growing population. Some think that border walls are the answer to keeping migrants out. Unfortunately, they do not address the causal factors of migration which will only increase with climate change. How many farmers will be able to grow food without adequate water? How much of the forest land will be destroyed by fire? How much land will be lost to rising seas? Significantly more people will become migrants and puny border walls will not stop them. Remember, the world population growth will continue and be 9 billion in 10 years.