Letter: Porly Run States

I find it amusing that the ex-occupant of 1600 and many/most of his accolytes decry the "poorly run states." The reference was the "blue" (read Democrat) states. Rank pejoratives were the standard for this gormless group.
Let's get real. According to the US Censun Bureau, nine of the ten poorest (highest percentage of the population living in poverty) states have both states' senate and house of representatives controlled by Republicans. In order MS, LA, KY, AR, WV, AL, OK, TN, SC. The outlier at #3 is NM.
Another metric is hunger. The Friends Committee on National Legislation (The Quakers) have compiled a list of the ten states with the highest percentage of residents in hunger. nine of the ten have both legislative bodies congtrolled by Republicans. In this instance, TN and SC were replaced by NC and TX. Again the outlier was NM.
Poorly run states indeed.
Bernie Bennett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.