Letter: Portland and our constitutional rights
How many decades have we been hearing some groups misquote the second amendment and misidentify the reasons it was included in the constitution? A favorite justification for some of these self styled patriots to own numerous mass killing weapons is to defend against a rogue government sending unidentified and disguised, jack booted agents to assault and seize citizens off the streets. Well, mercenaries like Mussolini's black shirts, have been deployed to Portland to use tear gas, rubber bullets to the face and kidnapping people from the streets. None of this anywhere near a federal property.

How many rocks will we have to turn over to find even one of these ersatz patriots ready to step up and defend our constitutional rights?

Gary Susko

Midtown

