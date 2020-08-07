Letter: Portland fiasco

I don’t believe the people attacking the Portland Federal Courthouse with the intent to destroy and burn it to the ground are really part of the BLM movement. They may carry the signs and chant the words but these are anarchists and terrorists looking to tear down our government and drastically change the country. They select a city with a weak mayor who is not willing to protect the people and businesses in the inner city for fear of alienating his/her constituency. When a mayor fails to stop rioting, looting, burning down of businesses, and intimidating local citizens or worse, they encourage more of the same.
Federal forces were tasked to protect the Federal Courthouse from these anarchists because the mayor is too weak to provide basic security and protection for the courthouse and those that work there. The President decided to push back. If the mayor had done his/her job this would not be necessary. Sad but necessary.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
