Letter: Portland Riots
Letter: Portland Riots

Your Sunday article, "Federal agents use tear gas at rowdy Portland protest," minimizes & falsely characterizes the violence and threat these riots are to the safety of every law-abiding citizen in Portland. "...rowdy....protest" really?? It also re-enforces your continuing general, negative bias on any issue our President is trying to address. Local authorities and the Governor of OR have proven they are politically impotent to address this violence. Two federal agents may be permanently blinded, scores have been hospitalized, store owners have crippled in their businesses, and you call this "rowdy" behavior by "protesters?" Get real and call violent, destructive actions by anarchists who want to destroy our country what it is. Without our safety and security, we have nothing.

Paul D'Andrea

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

