Letter: Portland secret police

The Constitution protects us against “…unreasonable search and seizure.” Does Donald Trump not need the Constitution any more? He has dispatched secret police to cities with Democratic mayors to seize people, with no warrant or probable cause, and detain them for hours. Did you see what they did to that Navy veteran in Portland? He was just standing there and they broke his hand and pepper-sprayed him twice in his unprotected face. Dictator’s men. Why has no one been charged in that crime? They don’t want to attack everybody, just enough to make everybody else afraid. It’s a terrorist group. Portland is just a trial run.
I don’t think Trump is smart enough to devise this himself. I suspect Bill Barr, who has control over thousands of Federal agents, perhaps with advice from a skilled and experienced dictator like Vladimir Putin.
What if you stand up and say something? What if you write a letter to the newspaper?
George Yost
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
