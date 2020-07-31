You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Portland secret police
View Comments

Letter: Portland secret police

The Constitution protects us against “…unreasonable search and seizure.” Does Donald Trump not need the Constitution any more? He has dispatched secret police to cities with Democratic mayors to seize people, with no warrant or probable cause, and detain them for hours. Did you see what they did to that Navy veteran in Portland? He was just standing there and they broke his hand and pepper-sprayed him twice in his unprotected face. Dictator’s men. Why has no one been charged in that crime? They don’t want to attack everybody, just enough to make everybody else afraid. It’s a terrorist group. Portland is just a trial run.

I don’t think Trump is smart enough to devise this himself. I suspect Bill Barr, who has control over thousands of Federal agents, perhaps with advice from a skilled and experienced dictator like Vladimir Putin.

What if you stand up and say something? What if you write a letter to the newspaper?

George Yost

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News