As someone working with unhoused individuals, I need to say that your focus on Title 42 is not complete news coverage.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides these job openings levels and rates:

March unfilled openings (number and % increase):

Construction 404,000 4.9%

Retail trade 717,000 4.4%

Lodging & food services 1,285,000 8.3%

According to Homeland Security, the increase in encounters from February to March has been less compared to prior years.

The Border Patrol’s 162,317 encounters along the SW border in March, were down 23% from March 2022 (211,181) and down 4% from March 2021 (169,216)

The number of encounters at that border, 162,317, means if they each applied for and obtained one open position, it wouldn't make a dent in the 1,121,000 March job openings that went unfilled.

Why is the Star attempting to frighten, rather than focusing on the desperately needed assistance we can receive by those attempting to honorably, and legally, enter our border?

John Roldan

Southwest side