Letter: Possible lessons to take from COVID-19

Social Hygiene: We lose 50,000 to 60,000 lives a year to the flu. If that number drops by 15,000 this year, that is a huge win gained from battling the COVID-19.
Preparedness: Our defense budget is more than $700 billion. Scrap 10 F35s and purchase needed items, like respirators, masks, portable hospitals and beds. Bio-terrorism is a real national defense threat. Everything needed to combat it can be used in a pandemic.
Pharmaceuticals. Our drugs should be manufactured in the U.S. This is both a quality and security issue. Return that capability to the USA.
Politics: Arguments are flourishing about who didn’t respond quick enough, when the real issue is that we did not, and do not, have a clear national plan. It must be developed, put in place, and include clear guidelines of jurisdiction and lines of authority so as to be able to be enacted quickly and backed by strategic stockpiles.
Demand Congress have clear priorities in appropriations. It is OUR money they are spending.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
