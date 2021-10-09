Letter: Post Office Mail Delivery Delays

Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, a political appointment made by Former President Trump to reward him for his generous donations to Trump's campaign, has never had experience working for the U.S. Post Office. He is now instituting a plan that will delay first class, magazines and other mail that is not locally sent, by about 30%. Some mail will now take up to 5 days for delivery. He is instituting an increase in truck movement of mail to service centers instead of the present airplane transport to postal facilities. The problem is that there is a severe shortage of truck drivers! This new plan followed Mr. DeJoy's reducing the number of mail sorting machines last year at election time. The U.S. Postal Service is not a business. It is a service that allows people to receive and sent mail and the emphasis should be SERVICE!
Lawrence Sanders
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.