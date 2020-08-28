 Skip to main content
Letter: Post Office
I have a mail box. I think you have to have one. That is, however, the extent to which I interact with the US Postal Service. My parting of the ways occurred when I sent two sets of important business papers by Express Mail going on 18 months ago and they as of yet have not been delivered. It’s not a question of when, but if. The postal service has become a health care provider and a pension fund administrator that happens to handle mail. It’s funny to see the Democrats race to its defense as an example of government that can be expanded to include health care, energy and education on all levels. I’m too old for any of that to catch up to me, but some of you are condemning your children and grandchildren to a world of debt and inefficiency that will be hard for them to overcome.

Gary Stoeger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

