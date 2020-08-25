 Skip to main content
Letter: Post Office
Trump has reached a new low. In suppression our votes by attaching main in voting as fraud without evidence mail in voting has proven to be the most reliable and safest way to vote. Through his postmaster general they are shutting down or removing high speed sorting machines and defunding the post office to handle large volume mail during the voting process. They are also removing mail boxes where you can drop off your mail. By doing all this they sent a letter to the states admitting that votes will not be counted due to slow down in mail. The post office is not a business, but an essential service to our country. Individuals and business rely on this essential service to many ways on a daily basis. The post master general De Joy should be arrested placed in handcuffs and charged with sabotage. Democracy is at stake.

Herman Klap

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

